Travis Head, Alex Carey climbs to significant position in latest ICC men's rankings

New Delhi [India], December 24 : Australian players have made significant strides in the latest ICC Men's Test Players Rankings, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

This comes after Australia clinched an 82-run victory over England in the third Test in Adelaide, which also helped them to retain the Ashes.

Australia opener Travis Head's stellar performance has helped him to the joint-third spot in the Test batting rankings. Head climbed four places and has 815 rating points. Head now shares this spot with his teammate Steve Smith and is ahead of England's Harry Brook (813), who slipped down to fourth.

The left-handed batter Head currently has the most runs in the ongoing five-match Ashes series, notching up 379 runs in three matches and six innings at a brilliant average of 63.16.

Star wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey has stormed into the top 10 among batters after his first-innings tonne in Adelaide.

The knock helped him climb six places to ninth with a career-best rating of 737. The Australian player Carey has been in sublime form, recording three 50-plus scores in the ongoing Ashes series.

England's Joe Root retained his top spot with 887 rating points to his name. He is closely followed by New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who is ranked second with 822 rating points.

In the bowling rankings, Australia captain Pat Cummins climbed four spots to second with a rating of 849 points.

Cummins, who played his first test after recovering from injury, took six wickets in the Adelaide Test against England.

The right-arm pacer is now just 30 points behind Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the list. Cummins overtook Mitchell Starc, who is third after taking four wickets in the Adelaide Test, taking his series tally to 22.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja retained his top spot with 455 rating points in the Men's Test all-rounder rankings. Mitchell Starc climbed two spots and is now placed third with 311 rating points, alongside England captain Ben Stokes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor