Travis Head becomes first batter to cross 500 run mark in Ashes with 75+ strike rate

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : Playing his fifth Test in the ongoing Ashes series, Travis Head has become the first batter to rack up 500 in an Ashes series with a strike rate of more than 75.

Head has plundered 528 runs, the most by any batter in an Ashes series since Steve Smith made 774 in 2019, with still one innings to go.

Head crossed the 500 runs mark on the second Day of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England on Monday in Sydney.

Head is on fire, leading the charge with explosive batting as the highest run getter in the ongoing Ashes series with 528 runs at an average of 66.00 and a strike rate of 87.12, including two hundreds and a fifty in nine innings.

While England's Joe Root, who is the second-highest run scorer in the series, is far behind with 394 runs in nine innings. In a series where bowlers have dominated, Head's brilliant skills have been a game-changer for the hosts.

Coming to the match, Head's brilliant half-century has helped his side to trail by 218 runs in response to England's first innings score of 384 at the stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test.

At stumps on Day 2, Australia were at 166/2 in 34.1 overs with Head (91* off 87 balls, including 15 fours) and nightwatchman Michael Neser (1* off 15 balls) staying unbeaten at the crease.

Brief Scores: England: 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 166/2 (Travis Head 91*, Marnus Labuschagne 48, Ben Stokes 2/30).

