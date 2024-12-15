Travis Head enters history book, becomes first batter to claim unique Test record

Brisbane [Australia], December 15 : India's bane and Australia's boon, Travis Head, became the first batter to bag a King Pair and century at a venue in the same calendar year.

The Gabba considered Australia's fortress, wasn't Head's favourite playground when he turned up to face the West Indies in the day-night Test earlier this year.

He was dismissed for a golden duck twice, a 'King Pair' at The Gabba before stepping into the venue once again on Sunday in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

When up against his favourite opposition, Head brought thunder down the ground with an explosive display with the bat. Before the southpaw's arrival, the pitch, which appeared to bowler's heaven, quickly evaporated and turned into their worst nightmare.

He dictated the terms of the play with his usual swagger and pummelled Indian bowlers according to his will. The bounce and the opposition were to Head's liking as he targeted his favourite areas throughout his onslaught.

The swashbuckling performance knocked the Indian team off its feet as Australia began its crusade of taking the game away from the touring party.

Before edging it off Bumrah, Head performed his trademark celebration after scoring his ninth Test century for Australia and his third against India.

Following his 152-run blitzkrieg, Head became the first batter to bag a King Pair and a century at the same venue and in the same calendar year.

Head's sheer dominance against the modern-day Test giants is reflected in the impeccable numbers he has managed to amass. The 30-year-old's unblemished 152 took his tally past 1,000 Test runs against India.

In 13 Tests and 22 innings, Head has chalked up 1,107 runs at an average of 52.71, with three centuries and four fifties. Across all formats, in 30 matches, Head has bagged 1,707 runs at an average of 47.41, with four centuries and six fifties.

In his sensational set of performances, Head has tonked centuries in the ICC World Test Championship final, ICC Cricket World Cup final 2023 and the series-levelling pink-ball Test at Adelaide, highlighting his pedigree for scoring runs against India in high-stakes games.

In his last 11 innings against India, starting from the WTC final to this match, Head has racked up 880 runs at an average of 80, with four centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 163.

