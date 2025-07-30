Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood return as Australia announce squad for white ball series against South Africa

Canberra [India], July 30 : Left-hand batter Travis Head and right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood returned to the national team as Australia announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against South Africa, as per the ICC.

All-rounder Matt Short also returned to the fold, while hard-hitting batter Mitch Owen is in contention to make his ODI debut after he is included in both squads on the back of some impressive performances against the West Indies.

Regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins remains sidelined ahead of a busy home schedule at the end of the year, with Mitchell Marsh to continue to act as the stand-in ODI captain, while fellow quick Mitchell Starc is also rested from the series.

Sean Abbott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly, and Aaron Hardie are among the players to drop out of favour following the West Indies series, with chief selector George Bailey indicating the team will continue to build towards next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"As we build towards the T20 World Cup the flexibility and depth shown in the West Indies, outside of the obvious results, has been a huge positive. The flexibility within the batting order and the ability of bowlers to bowl in different stages of the innings were particularly pleasing to see. Mitch Owen and Matt Kuhnemann making their respective debuts and the preparation and work done by Nathan Ellis to allow him to play all five matches were highlights," Bailey said as quoted by ICC.

"The smaller squad for a home series, along with the return of Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, see some players not part of the squad for this Top End series, but all remain in the frame moving forward and we feel the entire group embraced every opportunity. We expect that to continue through this series, and the New Zealand and Indian series later this year, as we balance continued opportunities for players and the preparation for the Test summer," he added.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Series schedule:

First T20I: August 10, Darwin.

Second T20I: August 12, Darwin.

Third T20I: August 16, Cairns.

First ODI: August 19, Cairns.

Second ODI: August 22, Mackay.

Third ODI: August 24, Mackay.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor