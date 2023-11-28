Travis Head returns as Australia win toss, opt to field against India in third T20I clash

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 28 : Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field against India in the third T20I clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue will look to clinch the series after going 2-0 up in the series. Two consecutive victories in two high-scoring games have showcased the potential of the young players against an experienced Australian side.

The Baggy Greens have made big changes for the final three games as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott are scheduled to return to Australia. Players like Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green will be joining the squad in India.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade during the toss said, "We will bowl. I don't think it matters a lot, dew should settle in early. We are not a 100 per cent sure, but it's quite wet already and could only become a bigger factor. We were short in a couple of phases, but the boys are in good shape. We have a few going out after this game - Travis Head, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff."

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the toss said, "Happy to bat first, not surprised with the dew coming along early. We just want to do the same thing, have the game plans and express ourselves. One change for us - Avesh replaces Mukesh, who is playing his biggest game, he's getting married and we wish him all the best."

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

