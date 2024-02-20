"Travis Head, Warner have been amazing for us": Mitchell Marsh confirms Australia's top 3 ahead of NZ T20Is

Wellington [New Zealand], February 20 : Ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand, Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh revealed his team's batting order in the Aussie T20 national side. Marsh revealed that the top three spots are "pretty much set," with him batting third and Travis Head and David Warner beginning the innings.

These established three have demonstrated exceptional cooperation and performance in previous years, leaving little space for uncertainty regarding their responsibilities in the upcoming World Cup. And considering Glenn Maxwell's recent success at number four, including a memorable 120 from 55 balls against the West Indies and Tim David's steady contributions at six in the same T20I campaign, Australia's top order appears to be well established ahead of the World Cup in June.

Despite acknowledging that "our top order is pretty set" when questioned about his team's plans, Marsh stated that few of the 15-member squad in New Zealand are anticipated to play all three matches over the next six days and provided no hints when asked about the likely middle-order lineup. However, he did not reveal Steve Smith's position.

"You'll have to find out, we'll announce our team at the toss. There will be certain guys that probably bat in different positions than they have done in the past, but ultimately we're here to win the series. I've batted three for the last 18 months, so I'll be there to start with. And obviously Heady and Davey Warner have been amazing for us over the last period of time, so I daresay that will be the top three," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Marsh feels Australia's batting depth will continually put them in a position to continue attacking.

"I thought the way we batted was really impressive, in terms of our ability to just keep going. There were moments when we lost early wickets but one of the things I want from us is to make sure we're backing our skill no matter what. That may look ugly at times, but I think we've got a team that bats right down to eight or nine and can really apply pressure with the bat," he elaborated.

The series will be played from February 21-25 which will be followed by a two-match Test series which will start on February 29. This would be the last bilateral series for the Australian side ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup which will take place in the West Indies and the United States of America.

