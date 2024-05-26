Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody said that opener Travis Head will try to be careful against left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc as he dismissed him in the Qualifier 1.

Head has made a significant contribution to SRH's high-flying approach this season. He has racked up 533 runs in 13 matches at an average of 44.42 and a whopping strike rate of 199.63.

"I think Travis Head will be a little bit more cautious against Mitchell Starc. I think there has been a strong enough pattern in how he has got out in a very similar way. I think he may slightly adjust to how he looks at the first over. But outside of that, I think it will be business as usual," Moody said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will go hard at the KKR attack. I think the more interesting part of the game will come when the spinners come into play and how they deal with it," the 58-year-old added.

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in the qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and they made the most of it by defeating the Men in Pink by 36 runs.

Both teams have been incredible with the bat this season. KKR and SRH have posted six 200-plus totals this season, three each. SRH also made the highest IPL total over, 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). When the tournament is all said and done, it will be looked at as something game-changing, something that could bring a paradigm shift to the way T20s are played and the credit will go to these two teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

