"Tri-nation series is fantastic thing": Aakash Chopra ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Ahead of the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh, former cricketer Aakash Chopra believed that tri-nation T20I and ODI series instead of the billateral series as sometimes the billateral series does not give proper results to the broadcasters.

Team India will look to seal the series as they lock horns with Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Suryakumar's side has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Gwalior.

"You are not challenged enough in bilaterals at times. Let's be honest, whichever team comes to India plays ordinary cricket. So can tri-nation or quadrangular series be brought back? There is no existential crisis at the moment because the broadcasters are giving money and you are playing," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 47-year-old further stated that said that tri-nation series is a fantastic thing.

"However, a day will come when the broadcaster will also raise their hands and say they are not getting the returns for their bucks, that they are paying but not gaining that much since the matches are not competitive as your team wins in 10 overs even if your main players don't play. So what can be changed? I would say tri-nation series is a fantastic thing," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

In the end, Chopra concluded by saying that the boards have to be liberal in sharing the money.

"How can it be done? Firstly, the boards will have to be slightly liberal in sharing the money. The world economy is changing slightly and the leagues are dominating. So let's start making room for each other and go back towards tri-nation," the 47-year-old concluded.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other on 15 occasions in the shortest format of the game so far. The Men in Blue have dominated the visitors as they have managed to emerge victorious 14 times.

Speaking of the team's form in this format in recent times, the hosts have won all their last five encounters. On the other hand, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side have won only one game out of their last five.

In the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League this year only five matches took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In these five matches, the teams were able to cross the 200-run mark in eight innings out of ten. So, the match is expected to be a high-scoring clash. The weather at the venue is believed to be clear, with a little bit of dew later in the match, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor