"Tried giving my 120 per cent": GT's Sai Kishore after bagging 4 wickets against PBKS

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 21 : After picking up 4 wickets against Punjab Kings (PNKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Sai Kishore said that he tried to give his "120 per cent" for the franchise.

Kishore displayed a stupendous performance in the first inning of the match. The 27-year-old bowler bagged four wickets and gave 33 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 8.20.

While speaking after the end of the first inning, Kishore said that he was "grateful" for the opportunity.

"Tried to play for the team. Grateful for the opportunity. Tried giving my 120 per cent. I felt I showed slow it down. My instinct told me so, on this wicket. Into the wicket is the way to go in this surface. (Motivation levels when in and out of team) It plays a part but team comes first I feel. About being ready about opportunity and being honest. That has not gone out of trend hopefully," Kishore was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Kishore became the third GT spinner in the IPL to bag four wickets in the T20 tournament. The first GT spinner was Rashid Khan who picked up four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 season.

Recapping the first inning of the match, after winning the toss Punjab decided to bat first. Following that Prabhsimran Singh (35) and Harpreet Brar's (29) batting heroics powered PBKS to 142.

Sai Kishore led the GT bowling attack after he took four wickets in his four-over spell and gave 33 runs. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad scalped two wickets each in their respective spell. Rashid Khan managed to bag one wicket in the first inning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor