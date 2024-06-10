"Tried to hit the seam as much as I could...": Bumrah after India's win over Pakistan in T20 WC

New York [US], June 10 : Following his side's narrow six-run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the wicket got better to play as the sun came out and he tried to hit the seam as much as he could while bowling.

A top-class bowling spell from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and a match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant were the highlights as India defeated Pakistan by six runs in their ICC T20 World Cup clash at New York's Nassau County Stadium on Sunday.

Following the game, Bumrah said during the post-match presentation, "It feels really good. We felt we were a little under and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it felt good. Tried to hit the seam as much as I could, and tried to be as clear as I could with my execution and it all came out well so I felt happy."

Bumrah was also appreciative of the crowd, which turned up in huge numbers and cheered their hearts out for the Men in Blue.

"Felt like we were playing in India, really happy with the support and that gives us energy on the field. We focus on the now. We have played two games and played really well. You stick to your processes and look to play well," he concluded.

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them at this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big. Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven in eight balls, with a four). However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end steady. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (5) as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

Bumrah secured the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

