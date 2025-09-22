Trinbago Knight Riders script history with their fifth CPL title

Georgetown [Guyana], September 22 : Trinbago Knight Riders scripted history by clinching their fifth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title with a thrilling three-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in a tense, low-scoring final in Providence on Sunday.

Akeal Hosein was the Player of the Match in the final, courtesy his contributions with bat and ball. The all-rounder bagged figures of 2/26 before hitting the winning runs for his side, scoring a quickfire 16* off seven deliveries while chasing a target of 131. Saurabh Netravalkar also made significant contributions, registering figures of 3/25, as per a CPL press release.

The night also belonged to Kieron Pollard, who extended his legacy with a record 18th T20 title. The experienced all-rounder delivered under pressure with a crucial hand in the chase, scoring 21 off 12 balls. He also amassed 383 runs in the tournament in 11 innings at an average of over 54 and a strike rate of above 174 with three half-centuries (his best season as a batter in the CPL), earning the 'Player of the Tournament' award for his timely contributions.

In his typical style, Pollard shared his feelings in the post-match interview, saying, "It means a lot. There are three countries where we have played (this season), and the booing is boring now. You have a guy who has represented the entire Caribbean, putting them on the map in a particular format. Yet, we do not appreciate him. I am not bitter, but I feel sorry, not for myself. God has given me the opportunity to represent my country and my family. I do it because I love the sport, and this means a lot - being five-time champions, Player of the Tournament and a winner at 38 years old. It means a lot."

Sunil Narine, another legendary West Indian in the TKR squad, also chipped in with a vital cameo with the bat in the final. Scoring 22 runs off 17 balls, he played a key supporting role in stabilising the innings in the run chase for his side.

The triumph also marked a significant moment for captain Nicholas Pooran, who clinched his maiden trophy as captain. To make the moment even more special, he achieved the feat at the same ground where he made his T20 debut. Pooran led the way for his side with 426 runs in the tournament, and was ably supported by Colin Munro (416 runs) and Alex Hales (386 runs).

TKR captain Nicholas Pooran also expressed his delight while shedding some insight into the team's mindset. He said, "It is all about getting the ego out. We have lost the last five years, and a lot of things were said. I think every single person answered the call, and they proved everyone wrong. This is what cricket is all about for us. This one means a lot. I've waited 13 years for this moment."

"They gave me a leadership role, and I needed to take responsibility. It is not about me, but it is all about what I could do for this team. I was trying to do what the team required. I was not going to back down. I wasn't going to sit by another year and say we missed another opportunity", Pooran added.

It was also a special night for Dwayne Bravo, who won his first CPL title as head coach after playing his part as a player in the previous four title wins. Expressing his delight after the win, he mentioned, "When you have players like Pollard, Pooran, Sunil (Narine), Russell, the most important thing is to just keep the dressing room happy, bank on the experience and trust them as players. So, for this reason, I'm really happy."

With a blend of international stars, local heroes, and memorable performances, Trinbago Knight Riders secured their record-breaking fifth CPL championship. With this achievement, the franchise has solidified their status as the league's most successful teams, reinforcing their storied legacy and instilling even more pride across the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor