Tristan Stubbs Escapes Hit-Wicket as Bat Flies Out of His Hands in ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 (VIDEO)

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs had a bizarre moment during the second ODI against England at Lord’s on Thursday. On the first ball of the 31st over, Stubbs’ bat slipped from his hands while playing a back-foot shot. The bat flew over his shoulder and landed just in front of the stumps as he dived to protect his wicket.

How on earth has that missed? 🤯



Tristan Stubbs you’re a lucky boy! 😅 pic.twitter.com/sSMSLpwifM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2025

Stubbs eventually fell for 58 after a mix-up with Dewald Brevis. He had walked in when South Africa were 93 for three and shared a crucial 147-run partnership with Matthew Breetzke for the fourth wicket. Breetzke scored 85. The partnership is the third-highest for South Africa for the fourth wicket or lower against England in ODIs.

South Africa finished with 330 for eight in 50 overs. Other notable contributions came from Aiden Markram (49), Ryan Rickelton (35), Dewald Brevis (42), and Corbin Bosch (32 not out). For England, Jofra Archer claimed four wickets.

South Africa Innings – 2nd ODI vs England at Lord’s

Total: 330/8 in 50 overs

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke 85, Tristan Stubbs 58, Aiden Markram 49, Dewald Brevis 42, Ryan Rickelton 35, Corbin Bosch 32*

England: Jofra Archer 4/62, Adil Rashid 2/33, Jacob Bethell 1/61

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Toss Update 🪙



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have won the toss and elected to Bowl first.



🔄 Two changes for the Proteas in the second ODI: Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi are replaced by Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthusamy.



Here’s our starting XI for today’s clash. 🏏#WozaNawepic.twitter.com/lB81pfYKAt — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 4, 2025

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood