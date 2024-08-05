Tristan Stubbs to be South Africa's number 3 batter in Tests, says head coach Conrad

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], August 5 : South Africa Test head coach Shukri Conrad said that the batting all-rounder Tristan Stubbs will be given a run as the new number three batter for Proteas as they prepare for the series against West Indies starting from August 7 onwards.

West Indies will be hosting South Africa for a two-match Test series from August 7.

Speaking ahead of the series, Conrad said that the technique against the new ball will be a huge factor while batting at number three for the "imposing, big, strong" Stubbs and he will be given a good run at the top of the order despite his inexperience.

"Technique is obviously a big factor because you are going to be facing the new ball the bulk of the time," Conrad said in a pre-series press conference, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"And he is quite an imposing character, a big, strong, strapping boya big, strong, strapping boy, and I quite like that. I like the fact that at the top of the order, there are quite imposing guys; guys that have got a good aura about them and strong body language."

"I'm going to give him a good run. I would be surprised if we did not back him throughout the rest of the cycle. I am pretty confident Tristan is going to come good," he concluded.

Stubbs has played just one Test, against India this year, scoring just four runs. He has also played an ODI and 26 T20Is. He has 404 runs with a fifty in the shortest format.

However, he delivered some fine performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals (DC), SA20 season two and the ICC T20 World Cup for Proteas this year, which have raised his profile.

In 13 innings this season of IPL, Stubbs scored 378 runs at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 190.90, with three half-centuries. His best score is 71*. Stubbs has also taken three wickets, with the best figures of 2/11.

In the SA20 for champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), Stubbs scored 301 runs in 11 matches at an average of 60.20, with three half-centuries and a strike rate of over 168.

During the T20 WC, he played some fine knocks on tough surfaces during Proteas' run as runners-up in the middle order. In eight innings, he scored 165 runs at an average of 33.00, with the best score of 33.

