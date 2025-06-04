"Trophy fans ke naam": Cricketing fraternity congratulates RCB, Virat Kohli after maiden IPL win

New Delhi [India], June 4 : The cricketing world celebrated together on Tuesday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally won their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The victory ended RCB's 18-year wait for the elusive trophy and sparked massive celebrations among fans and former players alike.

Former India cricketer and World Cup winner, speaking on the unwavering support of RCB's fan base, lauded their loyalty with an emotional message on X.

"Agar RCB fans jesi loyalty aapko mil jaae, to duniya mein aap koi bhi jung jeet sakte hai. Ye trophy RCB ke fans ke naam."

("If you get loyalty like RCB fans, you can win any battle in the world. This trophy is dedicated to RCB fans.")

Former India batter Suresh Raina posted a video on X,

"Ee sala cup Namde

Ee sala cup Namdu

Congratulations, RCB, on your maiden IPL title. So happy for the GOAT @imVkohli. One win that will remain with him for a lifetime @RCBTweets."

India seamer Mohammed Shami also joined the chorus of congratulations via Instagram, sharing,

"Big congratulations to @royalchallengers.bengaluru @virat.kohli. What a moment for the fans and the team. @virat.kohli - the heart and soul of RCB. Hats off to the champions..."

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan wrote on his X handle,

"Many congratulations to @RCBTweets on winning the #IPL2025.

Really happy for you @imVkohli, truly deserving, this one was a long time coming."

With Virat Kohli at the centre of this historic achievement, RCB's long-awaited IPL victory has not only delighted their passionate fan base but also drawn admiration from the cricketing world.

