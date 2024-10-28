"True ambassador of potential of Nari Shakti": PM Modi lauds Rani Rampal

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lavished praise on former India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal for her decorated career following her decision to retire from the sport.

On Thursday, Rani announced her decision to bring the curtains down on her 15-year-long career and leave the hockey turf as one of the most decorated players in India's history.

PM Modi congratulated the 29-year-old, who donned the number 28 jersey during her remarkable career and helped India to its best-ever fourth-place finish at the Olympics in Tokyo 2021.

"In Indian women's hockey, your number 28 jersey was synonymous with unmatched skill and unstoppable goals. While it won't be seen on the field again, the memories that you gave us as one of the country's most decorated players will always be cherished," PM Modi wrote in his letter addressed to Rani.

"As a captain, having led India with remarkable determination on the biggest stages, you leave behind a great legacy of many medals and memories. Your game and leadership at the Tokyo Olympics are particularly remembered by one and all. The team's spirited run at the tournament enthused fans, and the younger generation of players," PM Modi added.

During her remarkable career, Rani netted 205 goals in her 254 outings for India. In 2020, she was honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and she is also the recipient of Padma Shri.

"Being one of the youngest players to ever play the game, you brought a new energy to the team when you made your debut. Since then, as a forward, you have pierced through defences, outsmarted goalkeepers and scored over 200 goals with clinical precision," PM Modi stated.

"The way your performances played a crucial role in India's victories in multiple Asia Cup editions, your 'best young player' and 'player of the tournament' performances at various international tournaments, the medal in 2018 Asian Games - these are just a few examples of the glorious memories that you have given to lovers of hockey," PM Modi remarked.

"You have been a true ambassador of the immense potential of our nation's Nari Shakti. Redefining excellence and setting a benchmark for younger players, you have shown that there are no limits to what Indian women can achieve," PM Modi added.

After retiring from the sport, Rani is set to take charge as the Women's Mentor and Indian Coach of Soorma Hockey Club in the revamped Hockey India League this December.

"It is heartening to see that you'll stay close to the game, taking on the role of a mentor for future players. This new chapter is a fantastic opportunity for them to learn from one of the best in the sport. Congratulations on an extraordinary career, and my best wishes for the future," the Prime Minister said.

