"True icon, legend of the game": Raina congratulates Dhoni for "well-deserved" induction into ICC Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Former India cricketer Suresh Raina penned a special note for his long-time compatriot and friend MS Dhoni for being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain became the 11th Indian to be inducted into the special club during a ceremony in London on Monday. For Raina, Dhoni's entry into the illustrious Hall of Fame was "well-deserved", considering his "indelible" mark on cricket with his calm and composed demeanour and leaving behind a legacy that will inspire the next generation.

"The Legend Enters the Hall! @mahi7781 incredible career & contributions to cricket have earned him a well-deserved spot in the Hall of Fame. From electrifying finishes to game-changing leadership, Dhoni bhai has left an indelible mark on the sport. His calm demeanour, razor-sharp instincts & unwavering commitment have inspired millions. A true icon & legend of the game, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers," Raina wrote on Instagram.

The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary achievements of cricketing legends who have shaped the sport's rich and vibrant history. Players are eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance.

From lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. His leadership calmed the chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs.

Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format. With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring.

Behind the stumps, Dhoni was a phenomenon. His lightning-fast stumpings and razor-sharp anticipation revolutionised wicketkeeping in limited-overs cricket. Overall, he boasts 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India. Dhoni's numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity.

