"Trying not to think too much about the game": James Anderson ahead of his farewell Test

London [UK], July 9 : Ahead of his farewell international match starting Wednesday, England right-arm seamer James Anderson has said that he will be focusing on his game against West Indies at the Lords.

Anderson is set to play his final Test as England take on the West Indies in the series opener from July 10. With 700 wickets in 187 Test matches, Anderson currently stands third among the highest wicket-takers in the longest format and is the first among all fast bowlers.

"I feel pretty normal, I am trying not to think too much about the game itself yet or how I'd feel about it. The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win. I'm sure the emotions will change through the week but that's what I'm focusing on to stop myself crying," Anderson said in the pre-match press conference.

The veteran fast bowler further stated that he would love to make small contributions and try to win the last match of his career.

"I would love to be able to contribute this week, whether it's one wicket or whatever. I would like to make a small contribution and win the game. The reason I have played cricket is to experience moments of winning games, winning series and being in the dressing room afterwards," the experienced seamer said.

Anderson will join the England coaching set-up as a fast-bowling mentor for the rest of the summer, a role he has not ruled out extending.

"I am really excited what I can contribute to this team for the rest of the summer and, who knows, maybe beyond that. Coaching is something I have thought about. I feel my role over the last few years has been to mentor the younger guys, help them settle and feel comfortable. I think I have a lot to offer in terms of my experiences in Test cricket," the 41-year-old said.

Asked about playing for Lancashire, Anderson said: "The likelihood is this week is my last game of first-class cricket this season, but we'll have to see what happens. My emotions are a bit all over the place at the moment. I want to make that decision thinking clearly. If I feel like I can still contribute to Lancashire then I'm sure that conversation will happen in the next few months."

England will host the West Indies for a three-match Test series, which is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Both teams will be eager to accumulate valuable points, with England currently positioned ninth and the West Indies in sixth place in the standings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor