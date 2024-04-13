Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 : Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who scored a half-century in his debut match, said he was looking to find the middle of the bat and not swing it too hard.

The young Australian opener scored 55 runs in 35 balls which was laced with five maximums and two boundaries. He scored runs at a strike rate of 157.14 in the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

"I spent the last five-six games on the sidelines and was itching to have a go. It was more of trying not to swing too hard, trying to find the middle of the bat and that's what I have been trying to do in the last 12 months. I loved the one over cover, nothing better than hitting over the off-side," McGurk said in the post-match interview.

The 22-year-old player further stated that he will get better by playing more and more in the tournament.

"It is something that I continue to learn and do, batting outside of the powerplay and I will get better by playing more games. I am so happy to be out there, this is a different world out here, heard about it but to experience it.. it is an amazing time to come to India," the right-hand batter added.

Recapping the match, Delhi Capitals made history with a six-wicket win as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the first time failed to defend a target of more than 160 on their home turf in the Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) lifted themselves off the bottom of the table as they almost effortlessly chased down 168 with eleven balls to spare. It is their second win in the tournament and they have now moved to ninth position on the points table.

Despite a late surge from Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan that helped LSG put up a competitive total, DC had all the answers with debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant hitting the ball sweetly.

Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance in his comeback match where the spinner grabbed three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 20 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor