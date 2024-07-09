"Trying to find the right words...": Rohit Sharma pens warm message for Rahul Dravid

New Delhi [India], July 9 : India skipper Rohit Sharma wrote an emotional note for the former head coach Rahul Dravid and said that he is still trying to find the right words to express his feelings.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram account and said that he looked up to Dravid during his childhood like every other citizen.

"I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here's my attempt. Since my childhood days, I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

The India skipper showered praise on the former cricketer and said that he is a 'stalwart' of cricket. Rohit added that he has learnt many things from Dravid and he will cherish it later.

"You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too," he added.

Rohit added that he is happy to win the T20 World Cup together. While concluding he said that it was his privilege to call Dravid as his coach.

"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9Mp_rhKZb6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

After winning the prestigious trophy, Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from the T20 cricket.

Earlier in July, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Team India's new head coach will join the side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

Speaking to the reporters in Barbados after the T20 WC triumph, Shah said that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has already interviewed and shortlisted two names. He added that after reaching Mumbai the BCCI members will announce it.

"Both coach and selector appointments will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but a new coach will join from the Sri Lanka series," Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Currently, former India cricketer VVS Laxman has gone to Zimbabwe as Team India's interim head coach.

