Tuba Hassan, Bismah Maroof, Trinity Smith nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for May

Two Pakistan players - Bismah Maroof and Tuba Hassan - and Jersey's all-rounder Trinity Smith were nominated as ICC Women's Player of the Month for May 2022 on Monday.

Skipper Bismah Maroof led the team from the front in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and was the highest run-getter with 65 runs in three matches.

In all three games, she walked out when her team were in trouble. In the first match, she made 28 off 32 balls and took her team to a victory. In the second match, she made 22 runs off 29 balls. In the final match, Maroof took her team home in a crunch encounter. Though she only scored 15* off 15 she won the Player of the Match for her crucial innings.

Leg spinner Tuba Hassan won the player of the series award in her first international match against Sri Lanka as she was the highest wicket-taker in that series.

Hassan had a dream debut in which she had amazing figures of 3/8. She picked up a wicket each in the next two games but was economical in her spells, giving away just 13 and 23 runs respectively in full spells of four overs each.

The 17-year-old all-rounder Trinity Smith made her debut against France in the quadrangular series that also involved Spain and Austria. She didn't get a chance to bat but picked up a wicket on debut.

In the first opportunity she got to bat, she scored 59* off 43 balls and picked up 2/18 in four overs with her right-arm medium pace. In the final match of the series, she smashed yet another fifty (56* of 40 balls) and also picked up a wicket. Jersey finished the series unbeaten with four wins out of four.

Smith played a crucial role in it, with 120 runs at a strike rate of 136.36 with the bat and also picked four wickets in as many games at an economy of 6.58.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor