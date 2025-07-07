Turning tragedies into ten-fer: Years of toil, tragedy, practice behind Akash Deep's record-breaking Birmingham outing

Birmingham [UK], July 7 : Indian pacer Akash Deep mesmerised one and all with a ten-wicket haul in a critic-silencing, era-defining win over England at Edgbaston by 336 runs, their first-ever Test win at the venue. During the Test match, Akash set a massive record, delivering India's best spell ever in England.

The pacer etched his name in the record books by registering the best bowling figures in a match for India in England, surpassing the long-standing record held by Chetan Sharma. Deep's match figures of 10/187 edged past Sharma's 10/188.

The Bengal speedster was in fiery rhythm throughout the Test, dismantling England's batting with a lethal combination of pace and accuracy. After picking up 4/88 in the first innings to lay the foundation, Akash Deep returned in the second innings to claim his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with 6/99.

Besides the young skipper Shubman Gill, Akash will no doubt be the toast of the nation when the sun shines the next morning. But behind this match-winning performance is a long history of tragedies and injuries that could have deterred anyone from their path.

Born in 1996 in Bihar, Akash Deep left his home state due to a lack of opportunities, seeking a more promising cricketing scene in Kolkata, where he shifted his base to Durgapur. However, just when it seemed his career would blossom, tragedy struck as he lost both his father and elder brother within a span of six months back in 2015, leaving him with two sisters to look after. This tragedy deeply affected Akash Deep, who stayed away from the game for three years, as per ESPNCricinfo.

When he came back, a move to Kolkata helped him bring his career back on track, and he started with the United Club in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s Second Division League. While playing at the Club level, he met pacer Mohammed Shami, who had been making waves with his quality pace and seam movement for more than five years back then. The duo worked together to improve Akash's fitness and increase his pace from the mid-130s to something more substantial. He was able to bowl longer spells at a much better pace.

After fine performances for Bengal's U23 side in 2019, he debuted for the state across all formats in the senior side, starting with T20 in March 2019, then List A cricket and finally first-class cricket in December. His second first-class game saw him rattle Gujarat with a six-wicket haul, and he had a successful season of Ranji Trophy cricket in 2019-20, picking up 35 scalps and starring in Bengal's run to the finals.

After landing an Indian Premier League (IPL) deal with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2022 season, Akash continued to perform consistently at the domestic level. For RCB, though, he took seven wickets in eight games during his three-season stay with them.

The year 2023 proved to be a game-changer as a 10-fer against Haryana in Ranji and five-for against Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal, which earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, raised his profile further. He took 41 wickets in the Ranji season, topping his team's charts.

Subsequent outings in the Duleep Trophy, a tour to South Africa for an A tour and a successful A series against England Lions during which he took 11 wickets in two matches at an average of 18.72, best figures of 4/46, earned him an Indian cap against England at Ranchi during the fourth Test, delivering a scorching three-wicket spell to reduce England to 57/3 and played a hand in India's win.

Subsequently, he enjoyed a solid home season with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 25.80, with best figures of 3/63.

The outing to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy fetched him five wickets in three innings, and he was unlucky, often beating the batter's edges but not getting the wicket. He ended the tour with a back injury and a disappointing average of 54.00.

An unsuccessful return to IPL in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) colours followed, taking just three scalps in six matches at an average of 76.33 and leaking runs at an economy of above 12.

Now, in his first Test against England, he sucked the life out of England's top order and troubled the tail with the new ball. When the 303-run stand between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith threatened to take the match away from India, Akash Deep's late resistance inspired the game.

Following the win, skipper Gill admitted Akash's wickets were the match's turning point.

"Yesterday (Akash getting Ben Duckett and Joe Root on day four), I think, getting through the top order is never easy. The spell of Akash Deep, how he got those two wickets, kind of gave the confidence to everyone that we can win this test match. And when he came in this morning with, I think, ball hitting the cracks, yes, ball seaming, oddball seeming, that is what really instilled the confidence in all of the players that, yes, we can do it," he said.

Akash also won an admirer in bowling coach Morne Morkel, a South African pace legend with over 540 international scalps, who called him an "attacking bowler who asks questions" following the end of day four's play.

"Akash, he is an attacking bowler who asks questions, you know, bowling at the stumps a lot. And I think that is one of the golden rules here in England, you know, is asking questions in the stumps. So for these sorts of conditions in the UK, it suits his style. And, you know, coming back from injury and seeing him running in with a high pace, it is a nice sign for us," he said."That is a dream delivery (to dismiss Root). Top quality player, and you know, to dismiss him in that fashion, just shows the quality of Akaash and what he can do. He is also a guy, the more confidence you give him, you know, almost like there's a little bit more energy behind the ball," he added.

Following the match, Akash revealed his elder sister's cancer diagnosis as well, and said he played this match to deliver a performance that would put a smile on her face.

"The biggest thing is that I have not told anyone yet. My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last 2 months. She is stable now. She is fine. She will be the happiest. She has been going through this mentally for the last 2 months. She will be the happiest. I was playing this match for her. I have to make her happy for this match," Akash said while talking to batter Cheteshwar Pujara, now on broadcasting duties.

Will Akash continue this fine run in England?

