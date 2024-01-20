"Two bowlers who have come to fore in SA20": South African pace legend Allan Donald

New Delhi [India], January 20 : Former South Africa seamer Allan Donald on Friday picked the bowlers who have come to the fore in the second season of the SA20.

During an interaction with the media on Friday, the former South African bowling great talked about all things SA20, South Africa's franchise-based T20 league, the second season of which is going on from January 10 and will conclude on February 10.

Donald picked up the Bosch brothers, Eathan Bosch and Corbin Bosch who are playing for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2024.

"Two bowlers who have come to the fore this SA20 are the Bosch brothers, Eathan Bosch and Corbin Bosch who plays for Pretoria Capitals," Donald said in the media interaction.

So far in the 40 T20s, Eathan Bosch has snapped 46 wickets at an average of 22.21 and leaked runs at an economy of 7.40. His best bowling performance in this format is 3/12.

On the other hand, Corbin Bosch has played 56 T20s so far, where he has grabbed 29 wickets at an average of 43.55 and has conceded runs at an economy of 8.75. His best bowling figures in T20s is 3/22. He has also made 545 runs with two half-centuries at an average of almost 19.

The South African legend further said that the guy whose presence is being missed in this edition of the SA20 is Gerald Coetzee. The former bowler said that he is glad to see him back in the white ball format.

"The guy everyone is missing in this season is Gerald Coetzee. He is bowling well in recent times and I am happy for him. He bowls over 140. He is a big strong guy and I am glad to see him back in the white ball format. I still think there is something to offer for the South African side," the former right-arm seamer asserted.

So far Coetzee has played only four T20Is for the Proteas where he has bagged six wickets at an average of 23.33 and leaked runs at an economy of 10.50. His best bowling figures in the shortest format of the game are 3/32.

Coetzee also had an incredible 2023 Cricket World Cup in India, picking up 20 wickets in eight matches and emerging as the fifth-highest wicket-taker. This is also the best performance by a South African bowler in a single World Cup.

Donald also talked about the right-arm speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. He said that Rabada has been doing really well in recent times. Coming to Nortje, he said that he is one of the other bowlers who is being missed a lot in the SA20 2024.

"Obviously Rabada is doing really well and the other guy which is missed in this season is Anrich Nortje. From what I have understand that he is not recovering that well from his back injury. Things are going really slow with him," thee 57-year-old stated.

Rabada has picked up four wickets in four matches for MI Cape Town in SA20 season two so far. In the recently concluded Test series against India, he took 11 wickets in two games, including a five-wicket haul.

Nortje on the other hand, last played for South Africa in September against Australia, before he sustained an injury which ruled him out of the Cricket World Cup and later, the home series against India.

In the end, Donald talked about the youngster Kwena Maphaka, who is currently participating in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup.

"I think the young kid that we haven't seen is Kwena Maphaka. He currently playing in the Under 19 World Cup. There are few other guys out there as well in the league," the Bloemfontein-born cricketer concluded.

