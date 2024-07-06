Harare [Zimbabwe], July 6 : Ahead of the T20I series against World Cup champions India, Zimbabwe all-rounder Luke Jongwe heaped praise on star Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following their retirement after clinching the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados, West Indies.

Zimbabwe is all set to host the Men in Blue for a five-match T20I series beginning on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club.

In an interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, the 29-year-old expressed his feelings on the T20I series, saying that he is very excited for this series.

"I am very excited. Everyone is excited. The last time India was at their home, I was there. It is not every day that you get to play against India. I cannot wait for the game," Jongwe told ANI.

The right-hand batter further spoke about the preparations for the series. He said that the team will try to focus on executing the plans rather than on the visitors.

"We haven't focused much on India, but rather own our game and playing as a team, perfecting our game as much as possible. We are focusing on executing our plans rather than focusing on the opposition," the right-hand seamer said.

The all-rounder spoke about Rohit and Kohli's retirements from the T20Is. He said they are the best players who have played this sport.

"They are probably two of the best batters to have played the sport. Not getting to play against them is sad. I got to play against them in Australia during the T20 World Cup 2022. I think they have done so much for Indian cricket and for me too, watching them play is amazing," the 31-year-old noted.

Jongwe also spoke about Zimbabwe cricket's recent performance. He said that the future of Zimbabwe will begin on Saturday and the team cannot wait to play against Team India.

"The future of Zimbabwe is actually starting from tomorrow. There is a newish team against India that we are playing. It will take us to the 2026 T20 WC and 2027 ODI World Cup. We cannot wait to play tomorrow. There will be people filling up the ground and some awesome cricketers will emerge during these five games," the all-rounder added.

In the end, Jongwe hailed the Zimbabwe skipper and all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, saying that he is an amazing leader.

"Me and Sikandar Raza pretty much made our debuts the same year. Our brotherhood is amazing, even off the field. He is amazing leader. He keeps joking around. Even when he was playing IPL, we used to exchange messages, have a laugh. He is an outstanding human being. Such an amazing brother, captain who looks after guys before himself. Blessed to have a person like him in the changing room," the 31-year-old concluded.

India's Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

India's Squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana.

