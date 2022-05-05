Tymal Mills ruled out of IPL 2022, Mumbai rope in Tristan Stubbs as replacement

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Tristan Stubbs as replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His replacement Tristan Stubbs, is a young 21-year old wicket-keeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

"Stubbs recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe. Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league," read MI press release. Mumbai have had a slow start to the season, with just one win in nine matches. The five time champions lost eight on the trot, before registering a win against high-flying Rajasthan Royals.



