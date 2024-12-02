U-19 Asia Cup: Skipper Amman's 122* takes centerstage as India thrash Japan with emphatic 211-run victory

Sharjah [UAE], December 2 : Captain Mohamed Amaan's unbeaten 122 engulfed Japan as India celebrated a thumping 211-run victory in the Group A match of the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Monday.

After facing a setback against arch-rival Pakistan in the opening game of the tournament, India found the much-needed rhythm to spark a new life in their campaign.

The famous Sharjah Cricket Stadium played host to a young India skipper's masterclass with the bat against Japan's undercooked bowling unit.

After conceding 325 runs against the UAE, Japan players were once again tested to their limits as they toiled to put a halt to leaking runs with the ball.

After winning the toss and putting India to bat, the initial signs were not ominous for the Japanese team. The opening duo of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (23) stitched up a 65-run partnership in 7.2 overs before the 13-year-old lost his wicket to Charles Hinze.

The state of carnage continued to ensue in Sharjah, with Andre Siddarth joining Mhatre at the crease. Mhatre continued to effortlessly smash runs while Siddarth took his time to get his innings going.

Mahtre hammered a fifty but fell to Japan's Aarav Tiwari for 54. Siddarth failed to capitalise on the opening and lost his wicket on 35(48). With India reeling at 139/3 in 22.2 overs, Amaan upped the ante to make it a high run-scoring contest.

Throughout his unbeaten 122, strike rotation was Amaan's primary weapon, bolstered by seven boundaries. KP Karthikeya (57) and Hardik Raj (25*) delivered explosive cameos, propelling India's score to 339/6.

In reply, Japan opener Hugo Kelly put on an act of resistance with his resilient 50(111). Charles Hinze was another standout performer for Japan with the bat on the back of his unbeaten 35 off 68 deliveries.

Despite a promising performance, the duo struggled to match the intensity of the required run rate, while the rest of the batters fell flat while trying to counterattack India's bowling display.

KP Karthikeya, Hardik Raj and Chetan Sharma took two wickets each while Yudhajit Guha chipped in with a sole scalp as well. The economic display after a batting frenzy restricted Japan to 128/8 and sealed a 211-run victory.

