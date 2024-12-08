U-19 Asia Cup: Spirited bowling performance blows India away as Bangladesh defend title in style

Dubai [UAE], December 8 : The Indian team suffered another heartbreak in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final as Bangladesh successfully defended its crown with a 59-run victory in Dubai on Sunday riding on a spirited performance.

It was a double whammy for Indian fans after the Rohit Sharma-led side fell to a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide against Australia, and hours later, the junior team succumbed to a defeat.

All signs pointed to India scripting a story of success when Bangladesh folded on 198 in front of a clinical bowling display.

But the junior Indian side made the 200-run chase a mounting task when the opening duo of Ayush Mhatre (1) and Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi (9) fell inside the first five overs of the powerplay.

Andre Siddarth and KP Karthikeya offered some assurance by stitching up a handy 22-run partnership. But the feeling of success was short-lived, with Rizan Hossan dealing a massive blow to India's chances with his right-arm pace.

Bangladesh bowled their hearts out as Siddarth was first to fall after being castled on 20(35) by Hossan. The dismissal set the stage for Iqbal Hossain Emon to tear through India's middle order, taking the title away from India with his pace.

He struck twice in the 21st over, removing Karthikeya for 21(43) and Nikhil Kumar for a two-ball duck. With India reduced to 73/5, a special captain's knock from Mohamed Amaan was needed to swing back the momentum.

Amaan held on to his wicket but found no support from the other end. Emon increased India's woes by ending Harvansh Singh's promising-looking knock on 6(6).

The Indian skipper found some solace when Hardik Raj turned up to reignite hopes of lifting the title. The hope was temporary, with Azizul Hakim Tamim breaching past Amaan's stance to bring down India's score to 115/8.

The tail end offered little resistance as Bangladesh wrapped up India on 139 to successfully defend its title.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh had a scratchy start after losing the toss and being put to bat. The title defenders lost both openers with 41 on the board. Mohammad Shihab James and Rizan Hossan provided stability with their 62-run partnership.

Farid Hasan Faysal came in to add 39 valuable runs to push Bangladesh's total to 199.

