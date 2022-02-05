U-19 WC: India has been phenomenal, let's get behind the team for big final, says Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said India's under-19 team has been "phenomenal" despite facing challenges during the ongoing U-19 World Cup.

India and England will be squaring off in the summit clash of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Saturday. Both the teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Jay Shah extended his best wishes to India's U-19 team ahead of the summit clash against England on Saturday.

"The #BoysInBlue have been phenomenal in the #U19CWC despite innumerable challenges along the way. They were hit by COVID but still fought back & fought hard. Here's sending all the positive vibes their way. Let's get behind them tonight for the big final. All the best, champs!" Jay Shah tweeted.

Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan and vice-captain KL Rahul also came forward to back the Indian U-19 team ahead of the final against England.

"Good luck to our young. We're all cheering for you," Dhawan tweeted.

KL Rahul urged the side to put their best foot forward in the World Cup final.

"Displaying great courage, strength, and determination, the U-19 team has made it to the final. Seize the moment, boys, embrace it and put your best foot forward. We are proud of you and I wish you the very best for the final. Go get the trophy home," KL Rahul said on KOO.

For India, a record fifth title is the objective in their fourth successive final, while England have enjoyed their best ICC U19 Men's CWC in 24 years since their one victory.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor