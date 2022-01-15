U-19 World Cup 2022: India's young turks begin their campaign today against South Africa

Four-time champions India begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against South Africa here on Saturday. Runners-up of last edition, India will aim to go a step further this time as the team showed a lot of promise and intent during the warm-up matches. The Men in Blue defeated West Indies in their first warm-up game by a massive 108 runs. The team followed it up with another brilliant performance against Australia as they won by nine wickets.

In both games, the batters ruled the show. India will hope to carry forward the momentum to lift the trophy for the fifth time. South Africa, on the other hand, were also decent during the warm-up. Their first game against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. In their second game, they hammered West Indies by three wickets as they convincingly chased 190 runs. Expectations will be high from the likes of Harnoor Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, skipper Yash Dhull and Ravi Kumar, who have already shown glimpses of their potential in tournaments leading into the World Cup.