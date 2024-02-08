U-19 World Cup semi-final: Australia win toss elect to field against Pakistan

Benoni [South Africa], February 8 : Australia Under-19 skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the semi-final of the U-19 World Cup on Thursday at Willowmoore Park.

Both teams have had a solid campaign in the tournament and will look to secure the last spot in the final, with India taking away the first one following their victory over South Africa.

Australia captain Hugh Weibgen said during the time of the toss, "We'll have a bowl. We were here yesterday and read the pitch. Little bit soft in parts, the other day pitch got better to bat on as it went on. We've got three (changes). Campbell, Hicks and Straker come in. We went one batter heavy. We batted against spin alright in Kimberley. Pace conditions, we are used to it, hopefully that comes into play."

Pakistan skipper Saad Baig said at the time of the toss, "Good feeling, if I had won the toss, I would have batted. Good conditions, batsmen have to take time. Starting 10 overs, the batsmen have to pick their balls to play big shots. After that, it's a good phase to bat. One change. Naveed is in."

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza.

