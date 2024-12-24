U Mumba clinch final playoff spot in PKL season 11; finish 5th on points table

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : U Mumba have secured a spot in the PKL Season 11 Playoffs, finishing fifth on the points table, after comfortably overcoming the challenge of Bengal Warriorz at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex on Tuesday.

U Mumba won Match 132 by a scoreline of 36-27, bringing the curtain down on a thrilling league phase. For U Mumba, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh scored 7 points, Sunil Kumar registered a High-5, and Ajith Chauhan added 6 points. For the Bengal Warriorz, Pranay Rane led the charge with 12 points.

The Bengal Warriorz started faster than U Mumba, taking an early 2-point lead. However, Manjeet and Sunil Kumar responded well, and U Mumba soon edged ahead. Pranay Rane was leading the attack for Bengal Warriorz, while Ajith Chauhan struggled to find his rhythm.

Pranay Rane was giving his all in the season's final game, which reflected in the scores as U Mumba were playing catch-up. However, U Mumba began to find their stride, with Ajith Chauhan, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Sunil Kumar solidifying the defence. A series of raids from Ajith Chauhan propelled U Mumba to a 4-point lead with just 4 minutes remaining in the first half. Sunil Kumar then scored an all-out, and the Season 2 champions took control. At halftime, U Mumba led 18-10.

Having last made the Playoffs in Season 7, U Mumba came out strong in the second half, with Amirmohammad Zafardanesh scoring a three-point lead. U Mumba were firmly on track to claim the fifth spot. Seven minutes into the second half, another all-out against Bengal Warriorz extended U Mumba's lead to 14 points. Nitesh Kumar picked up another High-5 for the Bengal Warriorz, and along with Pranay Rane, they continued to fight on. U Mumba's captain, Sunil Kumar, also registered a High-5 by the 30-minute mark.

Soon after, Pranay Rane reached his Super 10, followed by an all-out on U Mumba. The Bengal Warriorz appeared to be mounting a comeback, and with just under 7 minutes remaining, they were trailing by 7 points. Pranay Rane and Nitesh Kumar gave U Mumba a few nervy moments in the final minutes.

Nevertheless, U Mumba had done enough to secure a morale-boosting win and clinch the fifth spot on the points table.

