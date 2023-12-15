U19 Asia Cup: India, Pakistan crash out in semis; UAE, Bangladesh fix title clash

Dubai [UAE], December 15 : Bangladesh and UAE have reached the finals of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup, following wins over India and Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

In the first semifinal, UAE registered an 11-run win over Pakistan.

Pakistan U19 elected to field first, and they reduced UAE to 89/5 in 23 overs, despite a fine knock of 46 by Aryansh Sharma at the top in 70 balls, with six fours.

Ethan D'Souza (37 in 63 balls, with two fours and a six) and skipper Aayan Afzal Khan (55 in 57 balls, with seven fours) stitched a 54-run partnership that took UAE to around 150-run mark.

UAE was bundled out for 193 in 47.5 overs.

Ubaid Shah (4/44) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas took two wickets while Amir Hassan and Mohammad Zeeshan took a wicket each.

In the chase of 194, Pakistan was reduced to 22/2 in 5.2 overs. But after that, Azan Awais (41 in 71 balls, with five fours) and Saad Baig (50 in 52 balls, with four boundaries and a six) stitched a 83-run partnership to bring back Pakistan in the game.

Amir Hassan (27 in 47 balls, with two fours and a six) scored some decent runs in the lower order, but UAE managed to choke Pakistan just enough to bundle out Pakistan for 182 in 49.3 overs, to win the match by 11 runs.

Ayman Ahamed (2/18) and Hardik Pai (2/35) were the pick of the bowlers for UAE.

In the second semifinal, India suffered a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh put India to field first, but India sunk to 61/6 in 15.5 overs. Musheer Khan (50 in 61 balls, with three fours) and Murugan Abhishek (62 in 74 balls, with six fours and two sixes) saved India from an embarrassing finish, stitching a 84 run partnership for the seventh wicket. India ended its innings at 188 in 42.4 overs.

Maruf Mridha (4/41) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, while Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Paevez Jibon took two wickets each. Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby also took one wicket.

In the chase of 189, India had reduced Bangladesh to 34/3, but a 138-run partnership between Ariful Islam (94 in 90 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and Ahrar Amin (44 in 101 balls, with three fours) brought back Bangladesh in the game and they secured the win.

Naman Tiwari (3/35) and Raj Limbani (2/47) were among the wickets for India.

The final will be played on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor