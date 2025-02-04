U19 T20 WC winner Kamalini wants to bag senior team debut after performing well in WPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 : Indian batter G Kamalini, who was part of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning team this year, expressed happiness at winning the tournament and said that her next step is to perform well in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) so as to win a spot in the senior national side.

Kamalini was a standout player for India in the competition, with 143 runs in seven innings at an average of 35.75, with best score of 56* in the semifinals. She scored two half-centuries.

In the final, India bundled out South Africa for 82 after they chose to bat first, with Gongadi Trisha taking three wickets and Aayushi Shukla, Vaishnavi Sharma and Parunika Sisodia getting two wickets. In the run-chase of 83 runs, Kamalini was

Speaking to ANI, Kamalini said, "It was amazing (to have won the World Cup). We were waiting for this chance. I have got no words. It was exciting to be a part of the finals."

She also said that she is nothing without her parents. "Because of them I am here, a part of the Indian team," she added.

Kamalini also said that during the semifinals, when Gongadi Trisha was dismissed for 35 in the run chase of 114 against England, she was asked to finish the game and she returned back to the pavilion with an unbeaten 56*.

On her future goals, Kamalini said, "I want to perform well in WPL and win a spot in the Indian senior team."

Mumbai Indians roped in 16-year-old G Kamalini for a whopping amount of Rs 1.6 crore at the WPL 2025 auction in Bengaluru. Soon after Kamalini's name came under the hammer, Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Nita Ambani raised the paddle at Rs 10 lakh. Delhi Capitals (DC) came into the bidding war along with MI. The 16-year-old's bid was zoomed to Rs 1.6 crore and confirmed her spot in the Mumbai-based franchise's squad.

The uncapped youngster from Tamil Nadu played a crucial role for Tamil Nadu and helped them win the U-19 domestic tournament in October, hitting 311 runs in eight matches, according to ESPNcricinfo. In the Under-19 tri-series final between India B against South Africa A, she was the top scorer with 79 runs.

