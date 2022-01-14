U19 WC: As a team, Windies are always looking to improve, says skipper Auguste

It's 34 years since the hosts of the ICC Under 19 Men's World Cup went on to lift the trophy, but West Indies captain Ackeem Auguste believes his side has what it takes.

The Caribbean has welcomed 15 teams from across the world and the home side West Indies kick off the 14th edition of the tournament in Guyana on Friday against Australia, the only team to win the tournament as hosts back in the very first edition in 1988.

West Indies have been champions once before, winning in Bangladesh six years ago, and Auguste is excited by the potential of the class of 2022.

"I think the enthusiasm from the guys has been good, I think we have gelled well as a unit and looking forward we are very confident as a team," Auguste said as per the ICC release.

"I think we are a very talented bunch, everybody in this team can pull their weight. We are a team full of quality batters and bowlers and a good fielding unit too. Overall, we are very confident.

"As a team, we are always looking to improve, so that's how I see it [rather than any specific areas to work on]," he added.

England have not won the tournament since 1998 but have a chance to prove their credentials from the off against defending champions Bangladesh on Sunday.

England will also face Canada and United Arab Emirates in Group A and captain Tom Prest is confident they can make a run at the title.

"Obviously, we've come over here with the intention of winning the tournament. That's kind of our ultimate goal as a side," Prest said.

"We've had good run outs against West Indies and Sri Lanka in the summer series in England and then we went out to Sri Lanka before Christmas in December.

"We've had good experience against some good quality international sides, so it will be a great experience for us all to play against more opposition, top-class players from all around the world. Hopefully, we can come out on top," he signed off.

( With inputs from ANI )

