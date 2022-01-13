U19 WC: Defeat against India was a reality check for Australia, says skipper Connolly

Australia might have suffered a heavy defeat to India in their sole 2022 ICC Under 19 Men's World Cup warm-up match but skipper Cooper Connolly believes the side are in good shape ahead of the tournament.

Despite the captain making 117 in Tuesday's clash in Guyana, the Aussies were beaten by nine wickets by the four-time ICC U19 CWC champions.

And Connolly, who was part of the Australia team that went out in the quarter-finals two years, is confident that the team will be ready for their opening game against the hosts, the West Indies, in Providence on Friday.

"I think as a team we are shaping up quite well. [The India defeat] was a reality check for us against one of the strongest sides, maybe the favourite. But our team is checking out really well and I feel like we're in good shape for the first game," Connolly said as per the ICC release.

"We can't start off really easy, we've got to beat the West Indies and come out with a strong mindset. Hopefully, we can knock them over.

"From the last World Cup, the aim was to make this. I looked forward to the opportunity that I might play in two, and then another thing was to get the captaincy. That's unbelievable, I'm so proud of myself and mum and dad back home are really proud so I'm ready to go and lead my country," he added.

Defending champions Bangladesh were comfortable winners in their most recent warm-up game against Zimbabwe, with their opening Group A game coming against England in St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday.

Skipper Rakibul Hasan, who was part of the victorious 2020 squad, revealed that the squad is starting to adjust to the conditions in the Caribbean.

"The conditions in St Kitts are not that tough, we have been here for two weeks now, so we have adjusted to the conditions and also playing two practice games is good preparation for us, so we are looking forward to playing England and hopefully we can get off to a good start," said Rakibul Hasan.

"We are focussed on our game, yes we are defending champions, but we are looking forward to our game, so we are focussed on that and how well we prepare ourselves for the upcoming game and how we can get to the next stage of the competition

"Our senior team has done well in New Zealand which is an inspiration for us, so hopefully we will do well in the tournament," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

