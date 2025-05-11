UAE becomes first team in history of cricket to retire out all 10 batters during T20I game

New Delhi [India], May 11 : The United Arab Emirates women's team registered a unique record as they became the first team in international cricket to retire out all 10 batters during a T20I game, as reported by Olympics.com

Playing against Qatar in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, UAE, posted 192 without loss in just 16 overs before voluntarily ending their innings in a highly unusual yet tactical move.

Since declarations are not permitted in limited-overs cricket, the batters ran onto the field one by one and declared themselves retired out - a first in the sport's international history.

Under overcast skies and with rain threatening to disrupt play, the UAE management made a calculated decision to accelerate the match.

At the end of the 16th over, with a commanding total already on the board, head coach and former international all-rounder Ahmed Raza opted to end the innings.

Believing the 192-run opening stand was more than sufficient, the team retired all 10 batters to expedite the game and give themselves a better chance of securing a result before any weather interruptions.

Openers Esha Oza and Theertha Satish led the innings with a dominant 192-run stand. Oza smashed 113 off 55 balls, including 14 fours and five sixes, while Satish contributed 74 off 42 deliveries.

With no wickets lost and four overs remaining, the UAE lineup chose to withdraw from the crease, forcing the remaining eight players - none of whom faced a ball - to also retire out.

In response, Qatar collapsed for 29 runs in 11.1 overs. Only three batters managed to score, with Rizpha Bano Emmanuel accounting for nearly all of Qatar's runs with a knock of 20 from 29 balls.

The UAE vs Qatar cricket match saw a record 15 ducks, the most in a women's T20 International history.

The 2025 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, hosted by Thailand, is a key event in the qualification process for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. The top two teams will secure their spots in the global qualifier.

