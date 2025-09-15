UAE vs Oman 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast of Asia Cup Group B Must-Win Match

The must-win match for both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman will be interesting as both will keep searching for their place in the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup. Today is match 7th of the tournament, which will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Oman won the toss and elected to field first against the United Arab Emirates in the seventh match of Group A clash at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Both sides lost their opening matches of the tournament, with the UAE losing against India while Oman lost to Pakistan. Today will be good opportunity for them to gain maximum run rate on the points table. Looking at the table, currently Oman stands at the second last position with -4.650, while the UAE at the bottom with a critical -10.483 points.

The last five meetings between these sides have been fairly evenly matched - UAE winning three times, Oman twice. However, both UAE and Oman are on a six-match losing streak.

When and Where Will UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match be Played?

The United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, September 15 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE at 5:30 PM IST and toss will take place at 5 pm IST.

UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

The UAE vs Oman match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match is on SonyLiv and FanCode.

UAE Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.

Oman Probable Playing XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.