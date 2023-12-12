Uday Saharan to captain defending champions India at U19 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Batter Uday Saharan will captain defending champions India at the 2024 ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in January and February.

Throughout the history of the event, India are the most decorated with five U19 Men's Cricket World Cup titles.

Musheer Khan, who bats in the middle order and bowls left-arm spin, is the only player with first-class experience among the 15-man group. Musheer scored 127 runs off 47 balls and took two wickets in a quadrangular U-19 series match in November, and he finished third in the Under-19 Challenger Trophy with 268 runs at a strike rate of 108.

From December 29 to January 10, India will compete in a U-19 tri-series against the hosts South Africa and England.

The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will feature 16 teams competing across four South African locations.

The upcoming World Cup marks the 15th edition of the U19 men's event, following the last tournament in the West Indies in 2022 where India clinched the title for the fifth time.

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four with the scheduled start being in January. There will be 41 matches with the final to be played in February.

Defending Champions India are joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA in Group A. Group B features England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Group C consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal make up Group D.

Australia have won the event three times, Pakistan twice, while England, Bangladesh, West Indies and 2024 hosts South Africa have each been crowned once.

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

