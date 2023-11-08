Uganda Cricket team to train in Zimbabwe ahead of ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers

Kampala, Nov 8 The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has confirmed that the national team will camp in Zimbabwe ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Dennis Musali, the Media Manager of the UCA, confirmed to the press on Tuesday that the team will travel to Zimbabwe on Thursday for a 10-day camp before heading to Namibia for the qualifiers, reports Xinhua.

"The team has prepared well and the final team is now set to travel to Zimbabwe where they will also have a series of some build-up matches against Zimbabwean club Takashinga," explained Musali.

Seven teams will compete for the two slots at the T20 World Cup qualifiers set to take place from November 20 to December 1 in Windhoek, Namibia.

The seven teams that will participate in the qualifiers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be hosted by the West Indies and the USA, include Namibia, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Jackson Ogwang, the interim head coach of the Uganda Cricket Cranes, has expressed his optimism that the team will perform well and qualify for the T20 World Cup.

"We have a team that has been together for some time, and we have been preparing for some time. We need to treat every match like a final in the qualifiers," Ogwang told Xinhua on Tuesday. Ogwang took over from the national team's former coach Laurence Mahatlane from South Africa, whose contract was not renewed a month ago.

Brian Masaba will continue as the captain, while all-rounder Riazat Ali Shah, who missed the Bilateral Castle Lite Series in Namibia, also makes a return to the team.

