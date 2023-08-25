Ugandan President Museveni to unveil touring ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy

Kampala, Aug 25 The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has announced that the ICC Men's World Cup Trophy will arrive in Uganda on August 26 and will be unveiled by country's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his wife, Janet Kataaka Museveni, on August 27.

Dennis Musali, the Communication Manager of the Association told Xinhua news ageancy that the trophy will be officially unveiled by the President and the first lady at the State House in Entebbe. "We are very excited that Uganda will have this opportunity to host the Trophy," he said.

"This groundbreaking journey reflects Uganda's incredible progress in the cricket field, with significant consequences echoing across cultural and geographical divisions," added Musali.

While acknowledging that Uganda might not be a contender in the upcoming cricket World Cup, Musali emphasized the evident passion for the sport in the country. The Trophy will remain in Uganda for four days before proceeding to Nigeria and South Africa.

The ICC World Cup Trophy Tour commenced on June 27 and plans to visit 18 countries and regions, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the U.S., Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the host nation, India.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is slated to unfold in India from October 5 to November 19. Ten teams, inclusive of the 2019 defending champions, England, are set to compete.

