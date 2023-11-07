UK envoy Alex Ellis says 'England vs Netherlands' World Cup match will determine best team in Europe

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Ahead of the match between Netherlands and England in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said that the forthcoming game will decide the best team in Europe.

The British High Commissioner took to his X account and asked cricket fans a few questions, during which he said that the upcoming match between the two European cricket team - England and Netherlands - would determine the best team in Europe.

https://x.com/AlexWEllis/status/1721813374764208290?s=20

Jos Buttler-led England and Scott Edwards' Netherlands had a disappointing run in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

The English side are in the bottom place of the standings with two points after winning just one game out of their previous seven games.

England lost against New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, India, and Australia. Their only win came against Bangladesh in the seventh match of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Dutch side stand in the ninth place on the tournament's standings after winning two out of their seven matches.

Netherlands' two victories came against South Africa and Bangladesh. They lost against Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Afghanistan.

In their previous encounter, England lost against Australia by 33 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the Netherlands failed to clinch a win against Afghanistan.

England's ODI World Cup 2023 squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Netherlands' ODI World Cup 2023 squad: Scott Edwards (C), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor