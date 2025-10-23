Ultimate goal is to end my career with highest ICC titles to my name: Tilak Varma

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has set an ambitious target, stating that he wants to have the highest number of ICC titles in his career and also match the records of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in terms of their title wins.

Tilak was speaking on the 'Breakfast with Champions' show with presenter Gaurav Kapur.

"My ultimate goal is that when I end my career, I need the highest ICC titles to my name... Right now, Rohit and Virat have that," the left-hand batter said.

The 22-year-old player also shared his excitement about playing at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, describing the electrifying atmosphere and passionate crowd. He also recalled his win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) there and marveled at the fans' love for MS Dhoni, noting how the stadium turns yellow when Dhoni takes the field before reverting to blue once he's out.

"Playing at Wankhede is a different feeling. The atmosphere, the crowd, there is a lot of fun. You have to feel it. I even won the game against CSK there. But I see that when Mahi bhai comes, people remove their blue jerseys and the yellow shirt comes on. I thought this was amazing. Once he gets out, the blue shirts come on again," the southpaw added.

Since the 2022 season, Tilak has been the spine of MI's middle-order, having made 1,499 runs in 51 innings at an average of 37.47, with a strike rate of 144.41 and eight fifties.

Tilak had a fine Asia Cup campaign for India, emerging as the team's second-highest and overall fourth-highest run-getter with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 71.00, strike rate of over 131, with a match-winning 69* against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final being his most notable knock.

He will be seen in action during the T20I leg of India's Australia tour from October 29.

