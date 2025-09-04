Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia in India's squad for Australia ODIs and Women's World Cup 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : The Women's Selection Committee named Uma Chetry as a replacement for Yastika Bhatia in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia and the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Yastika Bhatia sustained an injury to her left knee during India's preparatory camp in Vizag, as per the BCCI Media Advisory.

The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia's progress, and the team wished her a speedy recovery.

India's updated ODI squad against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players for ODI series against Australia: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra

India's updated squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players for ICC Women's World Cup: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

Uma Chetry, who is now a part of the India squad for the Australia series and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, will no longer be a part of the India A squad, which is scheduled to take part in a warm-up match in the World Cup, the BCCI Media Advisory added.

India A's updated squad: Minnu Mani (C), Dhara Gujjar, Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Raghvi Bist.

