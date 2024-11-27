Uma Chetry replaces Yas tika Bhatia in India squad for ODI series against Australia Women

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Young India Women wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry has been called as a replacement for left-hand batter Yastika Bhatia for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia Women by the All India Women's Selection Committee on Wednesday.

Chetry, the 22-year-old keeper-batter who made her India debut back in July and has four T20I appearances to her name so far, has received a maiden ODI call-up for the tour of Australia.

She will replace Yastika Bhatia, who will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia due to a wrist injury. A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) added that Bhatia's recovery process is being closely monitored after the BCCI Medical Team ruled her out for the upcoming series.

BCCI announced the squad for the Ausralia series on November 19.

In a major surprise, Shafali Verma was dropped from India's squad for the upcoming ODI tour of Australia due to her ongoing lean patch with the bat.

Other faces missing in India's squad include Shreyanka Patil, spin-bowling all-rounder Hemalatha and uncapped seamer Sayali Satghare.

India's most recent assignment in the ODIs came up against the White Ferns, against whom they came out on top by a 2-1 margin at home.

The last time India and Australia Women squared off in an ODI series was last year, when Australia toured India and clean swept the three-match series.

The first two ODIs will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8, respectively. The action will then shift to the WACA Ground, in Perth, concluding the series on December 11.

This series is also a part of the ICC Women's Championship.

Fixtures:

1st ODI - Thursday, 5 Dec, Brisbane.

2nd ODI - Sunday, 8 Dec, Brisbane.

3rd ODI - Wednesday, 11 Dec, Perth.

Updated India Women's ODI Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (WK).

