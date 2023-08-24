Umesh Yadav signs with Essex for remainder matches for County season

London [UK], August 24 : India pacer Umesh Yadav has signed with Essex for the final three matches of the ongoing County Division One Championship, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Essex Cricket Club has announced Umesh as the replacement of New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell in the squad.

Umesh has been a part of Middlesex in the past season where he took four wickets at an average of 71.50 in three Championship games. However, his time was cut short due to a quad injury sustained during a Royal London One-Day Cup match against Gloucestershire.

"I am really pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team's success this year," Umesh said in a press release as per ESPNCricinfo.

"I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race."

He has taken 288 international wickets in his 57 Tests, 75 ODIs, and 9 T20I appearances for India. In June, he made his most recent appearance for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. India lost by 209 runs at The Oval, although he recorded a match haul of 2 for 131.

"Umesh is a superb signing for us, and we all know what he will be able to bring to our attack at a crucial time of the season," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said.

"He is vastly experienced and has taken wickets at the top levels of the game for more than a decade now, so as well as contributing during our run-in, we hope he can pass on some of his wisdom to our young players too."

Essex will play Middlesex on September 4, in the next championship match. They are currently ranked behind Surrey in the points standings.

