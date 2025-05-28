"Unbelievable step": Gautam Gambhir lauds BCCI's initiative to invite Armed Forces chiefs to IPL final

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for inviting the chiefs of all three Indian Armed Forces to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scheduled to be held on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

The IPL title clash will be held on June 3 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The ongoing edition of the tournament was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The BCCI's move is aimed at celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking on BCCI's decision, Gambhir told the media, "It is an unbelievable step...BCCI has taken a great initiative from a point of view where the entire nation is one and the nation has to salute the armed forces...I give a lot of credit to BCCI and the Armed Forces, who have been unconditionally helping, saving and protecting us."

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that an invitation has been extended to Chiefs of all three Armed forces, top-ranked officers and soldiers for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, which will take place on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Coming to the IPL, Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed their top spot on the table and a slot in the qualifier with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday.

Qualifier 1 will take place at Mullanpur on May 29, and the PBKS battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be witnessed. The eliminator, featuring Mumbai Indians (MI), will take place in Mullanpur as well on May 30 and will witness the five-time champions battle with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor