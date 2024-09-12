Uncapped batter Jaker Ali replaces Shoriful Islam as Bangladesh announce Test squad against India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 12 : Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the 16-member Test squad for the upcoming series against India.

Uncapped batter Jaker Ali Anik has replaced injured pacer Shoriful Islam, in the squad that played against Pakistan.

Shoriful sustained a groin injury in the first Test against Pakistan and will not be considered against India.

Jaker Ali earned his maiden call-up following his century for Bangladesh A against Pakistan A.

Jaker Ali has played 17 T20I matches for Bangladesh, including four at this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In the absence of Shoriful, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed will lead Bangladesh's pace attack in the two-match Test series against India.

Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the squad in the two-match series against India.

India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with six wins, two losses, and a draw.

For the Rohit Sharma-led side, this series against Bangladesh will be followed by New Zealand's tour to India for three Tests starting from October 16 onwards and finally the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia from November 22 onwards.

Currently, Bangladesh are in top form as they have whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 winning their first test series on Pakistani soil. The Bengal Tigers clinched a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test match. While, in the second long-format match they won it by six wickets.

The two-match series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, the second long-format game will begin on September 27 in Kanpur.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the first Test. The side will be led by Rohit Sharma. Pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal received maiden call-ups while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a comeback to the test team.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

