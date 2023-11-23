New Delhi [India], November 23 : Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded pacer Mohammed Shami for his statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling Team India after the Cricket World Cup final loss, accusing "some irresponsible people" of publicly drawing sadistic pleasure on India's loss.

Earlier, in an interaction with the media in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Shami had lauded PM Modi for boosting the morale of players.

"Such gestures are important (PM Modi meeting players). When the Prime Minister encourages you after that, it gives you confidence. Because your morale is already down. It is something really different," said Shami to the media in Amroha.

Rijiju's words were aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had said in a public rally that "panauti" presence was responsible for India's loss.

"Our guys were playing well, they would have won the world cup. But 'Panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Rahul said while campaigning at Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday.

Also, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee had taken a swipe at the PM.

Banerjee while addressing Trinamool Congress workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata said, "They were making our players wear saffron jerseys. Our players opposed changing their blue jerseys, so they added a touch of saffron to the blue jersey."

"Indian cricketers played very well that they won all the matches but in the last match they (PM Modi and Amit Shah) went to watch," Mamata Banerjee said.

Continuing her tirade, the chief minister without taking the name of anybody said, "Wherever the paapi (sinners) go, they take along their sins. One must not forget the saying, paap baap ko bhi nai chorta (Sin spares none)."

Now, Rijiju tweeted, "Very responsible statement by Shami, unlike some irresponsible people who are publicly drawing sadistic pleasure on India's defeat in the Cricket World Cup Final! People know very well why Shri Rahul Gandhi hates Prime Minister Modi Ji !! So I won't explain further..."

India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first, with fifties coming from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54). India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs. In the chase of 241, Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) guided Australia to their sixth WC title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

