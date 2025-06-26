Union MoS Khadse underlines youth, sports as key drivers of social upliftment during 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' initiative in Sribhumi

Sribhumi (Assam) [India], June 26 : Continuing her whirlwind tour of the Northeast, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse arrived in Sribhumi on Thursday under the Centre's Poorvottar Sampark Setu outreach initiativean ambitious programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen administrative ties and accelerate development across the region.

She underlined youth and sports as key drivers of social upliftment and assured enhanced support for sports infrastructure and youth-centric initiatives. Fresh from inspections in Unakoti and a surprise visit to Agartala's Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sports Training Centre earlier this week, Khadse's Sribhumi visit brought into sharp focus the district's recent strides, as per a ministry press release.

Meanwhile, the Khel Maharan 2.0 programme has galvanised 246,500 youth registrations across eight disciplines, from kabaddi to road cycling, highlighting sports' rising allure in rural Assam.

During a robust one-day engagement in Sribhumi, Khadse chaired a review meeting with officials from 26 departments. The meeting brought into sharp focus the district's recent strides in agriculture, health, education, fisheries, and welfare schemes. On agriculture, Sribhumi has notched a 103 per cent saturation under PM-KISAN and surpassed the 126 per cent target for Sali paddy insurance enrolment through PMFBY. Food security is equally robust: nearly 97.9 per cent of allotted NFSA rice has reached more than one million beneficiaries. In health, 33,662 expectant mothers registered for antenatal care in 2024-25, with over 94 percent enrolling in their first trimester; departments are now tackling rising hypertension and anemia cases.

Education officials reported 223,034 students enrolled across primary to higher secondary schools, with attendance holding steady at 72 per cent. Teacher presence remains high at 88 percent an encouraging sign as authorities push to close learning gaps.

Fisheries underpin local livelihoods: last year's production of 19,430 MT, dominated by pond and tank yields, sustains nearly the entire population's dietary needs.

"Sribhumi exemplifies how committed governance and community energy can rewrite development narratives," Khadse told reporters. "From Unakoti's model schools to Agartala's athlete training and now Sribhumi's agricultural and health successes, we are one step closer to realising Modi ji's vision of a truly Viksit Bharat in the Northeast."

Looking ahead, the Minister urged district officials to fast-track pending household tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission, shore up maternal-health infrastructure, and harness digital platforms for seamless Aadhaar-based payments which already stand at 96 percent coverage in rural livelihoods schemes.

Her day in Sribhumi concluded with grassroots interactionsmeeting members of civil society organisations to gather firsthand feedback on service delivery. As the Poorvottar Sampark Setu caravan moves on, Assam's northeastern hamlets remain firmly in the national spotlight.

