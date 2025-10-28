Universe Boss Chris Gayle joins Lanka Premier League 2025 as brand ambassador ahead of biggest season yet

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 28 : West Indies cricketing legend and "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as its official Brand Ambassador for the 2025 season, which is set to take place in July-August 2026, following the conclusion of key international series. The rescheduled timeline allows players and fans uninterrupted access to the thrill of the tournament as it enters its sixth and biggest season yet, as per a release from LPL.

Gayle, regarded as one of the most dominant and entertaining players the game has ever seen, brings with him an unmatched legacy in international and franchise T20 cricket. His larger-than-life persona aligns perfectly with the LPL's growing reputation for high-intensity action, star power, and fan engagement. As the league continues to build on its success, the inclusion of Gayle and the mid-year window together position the LPL to attract global attention and deliver an even more electrifying cricket experience.

The 2016 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup winner expressed his excitement at taking up the new role.

"It's an honour to be part of the Lanka Premier League as its Brand Ambassador. Sri Lanka has always shown me incredible love throughout my career, and now I'm looking forward to bringing the Universe Boss energy to the tournament. LPL is not just about cricket; it's about entertainment, young talent, and giving fans unforgettable experiences. I can't wait to be part of this journey and see the league reach even greater heights," he said, as quoted from a release by LPL.

Gayle's record-breaking feats have made him a household name in world cricket. With more than 14,000 runs and 22 centuries in T20 cricket, he is the leading century-maker in the format. His 175* in the Indian Premier League remains the highest individual score in T20 history, and his blistering century off 30 balls is still the fastest ever. For the West Indies, he has delivered some of the game's most iconic performances, including a Test triple century (333), a double century in ODIs (215), and countless explosive innings in T20 internationals. His ability to turn games single-handedly has earned him a place among the legends of the sport.

Welcoming Gayle, Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, said, "Chris Gayle embodies the very spirit of the Lanka Premier League, the vibrancy, the entertainment, and the explosive energy. His charisma and global appeal mirror the dynamism we bring to the field every season. As the perfect face for a growing league, having the Universe Boss as our Brand Ambassador amplifies the excitement and elevates the LPL's stature on the global stage."

The 2025 edition of the Lanka Premier League will see five franchises Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Jaffna and Kandy battle it out across Colombo, Dambulla and Kandy before the playoffs decide the champion. Over three weeks of thrilling action, fans can expect world-class cricket, star-studded lineups, and now, the added spectacle of the Universe Boss driving the LPL forward.

With Chris Gayle as its Brand Ambassador, the 2025 season promises to be bigger, bolder and more impactful, both as a sporting contest and as a celebration of cricket's global spirit.

