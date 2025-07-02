Unstoppable Hetmyer delivers again as Orcas make it three in a row

Broward County [Florida], July 2 : Left-hand batter Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 78-run knock guided Seattle Orcas to victory over San Francisco Unicorns by four wickets in the 22nd clash of the ongoing 2025 edition of Major League Cricket on Wednesday, a release said.

When Xavier Bartlett was handed the ball in the penultimate over, Shimron Hetmyer mistimed three shots in the air. While two landed safely short of square leg, the third a tough chance was also dropped by Karima Gore. This was an indication of how Hetmyer's streak of match-winning form flourished.

The West Indian power-hitter's back-to-back Most Valuable Player (MVP) performances at Grand Prairie had already resulted in last-over wins for the Orcas, and he made sure to make it three in three tonight as the Orcas inched a step closer to sealing the fourth spot in the playoffs contention, beating the San Francisco Unicorns by 4 wickets.

On a sluggish outfield dampened by overnight rain, the Orcas struggled to gain momentum in their chase of 169. Xavier Bartlett struck early, removing both openers by the fifth over, as the Orcas could only manage 31 in the power play.

To attempt to rebuild the innings, Sikandar Raza and Shayan Jahangir came together in hopes of stabilising the Orcas innings. However, then came Karima Gore, the left-arm spinner, who sent both right-handers back off consecutive deliveries in the 9th over to dismantle the momentum that was built.

Being 56/4 at the halfway mark chasing 169, it would've been a load of pressure for any batter to keep up with the rising asking rate on such a slow outfield. However, all it took were two deliveries for Shimron Hetmyer to dismiss all those notions in an instant when he hit Gore for a huge six off the very second delivery he faced. With his confidence at its zenith, building on his rescue acts in previous two outings, the left-handed power-hitter doubled down on his assault in the next over, smashing a nervous Hassan Khan into the stands, sending jitters through the Unicorns camp.

Following suit on his previous two games, the flamboyant Orcas finisher remained unbeaten as he fittingly scored the winning runs in the final over to hand Seattle Orcas two valuable points, taking them closer to the only vacant spot left in the Playoffs table.

Earlier in the evening, the Orcas showed signs of renewed belief when Harmeet Singh got the prized wicket of Matt Short who had scored four consecutive half-centuries prior to this game in the very first over. Finn Allen (23 off 15) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (35 off 22) played their natural game hitting boundaries in the powerplay, but were limited to quick cameos only, as both perished in quick succession.

Though Tim Seifert's slow knock kept the fielders busy, the only batter that truly troubled the Orcas was Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who smashed four towering sixes in his 28-ball 41 before a furious Waqar Salamkheil got rid of him with a fiery send-off. Seifert's long stay at the crease meant Romario Shepherd could only face three deliveries at the end, but the Caribbean all-rounder made the most of them, smashing two huge maximums prompting debate over whether he should have been sent in earlier as the San Francisco Unicorns ended their innings at a par total of 168/5, which ultimately proved short courtesy of Hetmyer's dominance.

After an amazing winning streak, the San Francisco Unicorns have now suffered two defeats in a row. Therefore, their next contest on the afternoon of July 4th, against the Texas Super Kings, will be a great chance to regain momentum before the playoffs. Later that evening, having secured three back-to-back thrillers, the Seattle Orcas who are rewriting their destiny after a tumultuous initial period will seek to continue the momentum and pave their playoffs route.

